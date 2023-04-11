Horsham restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:19 BST
Artelesi, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 27 East Street, Horsham was given the score after assessment on March 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham's 155 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 125 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.