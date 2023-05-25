Edit Account-Sign Out
Horsham restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 25th May 2023, 08:33 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Sue's Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Street Record, The Boulevard, Horsham was given the score after assessment on April 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Horsham's 160 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 131 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.