Horsham restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 25th May 2023, 08:33 BST
Sue's Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Street Record, The Boulevard, Horsham was given the score after assessment on April 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham's 160 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 131 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.