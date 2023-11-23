Horsham restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Paws For Tea Limited, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9 Cobblestone Walk, 74 High Street, Steyning West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham's 171 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 143 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.