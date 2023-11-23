BREAKING

Horsham restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 10:14 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Paws For Tea Limited, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9 Cobblestone Walk, 74 High Street, Steyning West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Horsham's 171 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 143 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.