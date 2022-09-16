Horsham restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Truffles, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 66 High Street, Steyning, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham's 147 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 113 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.