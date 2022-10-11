Horsham restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Kaya Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Kaya Cafe The Stable Block, North Street, Horsham was given the score after assessment on August 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham's 147 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 113 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.