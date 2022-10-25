Horsham restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
New Haldi Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 10 - 12 Lintot Square, Fairbank Road Southwater, Horsham was given the score after assessment on September 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham's 144 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 112 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.