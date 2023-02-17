Edit Account-Sign Out
Horsham restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Comodor, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 4 - 5 South Street, Horsham was given the score after assessment on January 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Horsham's 148 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 118 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.