Horsham restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Comodor, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 4 - 5 South Street, Horsham was given the score after assessment on January 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham's 148 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 118 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.