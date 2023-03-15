Horsham restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:18 GMT
Blue India, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 42 High Street, Billingshurst was given the score after assessment on February 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham's 151 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 121 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.