Horsham restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:43 BST
Cabin Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Crawley Road, Faygate, Horsham West Sussex was given the score after assessment on May 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham's 160 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 131 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.