Horsham restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Cabin Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Crawley Road, Faygate, Horsham West Sussex was given the score after assessment on May 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Horsham's 160 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 131 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.