Horsham restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Station Cafe Horsham, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 14 Nightingale Road, Horsham was given the score after assessment on August 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham's 164 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 137 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.