Horsham restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:25 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Station Cafe Horsham, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 14 Nightingale Road, Horsham was given the score after assessment on August 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Horsham's 164 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 137 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.