Horsham restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th Oct 2023, 09:47 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Churchside Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Gladys Bevan Hall, Church Lane, Upper Beeding, Pulborough was given the score after assessment on September 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Horsham's 166 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 138 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.