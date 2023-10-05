Horsham restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Churchside Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Gladys Bevan Hall, Church Lane, Upper Beeding, Pulborough was given the score after assessment on September 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham's 166 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 138 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.