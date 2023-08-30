Horsham road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Horsham's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fontwell East to Ashcombe roundabout, lane closure for inspections.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.