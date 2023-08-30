BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Horsham road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Horsham's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 30th Aug 2023, 09:59 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Horsham's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

    A27, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fontwell East to Ashcombe roundabout, lane closure for inspections.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.