Horsham road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Horsham's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• A23, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 10 to A23 Handcross junction, carriageway, slip road and lane closures for survey works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.