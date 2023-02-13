Edit Account-Sign Out
Horsham road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Horsham's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
34 minutes ago
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

    A27, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.