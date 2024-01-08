Horsham road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Horsham's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A27, from 8pm January 2 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, Lane closure for cutting and planting works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A23, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 southbound, junction 11 to Handcross, Slip and lane closures for maintenance works.
• A23, from 9pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney to Handcross, slip road and lane closure for survey works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.