Horsham road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Horsham's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 southbound, junction 11 to Handcross, Slip and lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 9pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney to Handcross, slip road and lane closure for survey works.

• A23, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pease Pottage to Handcross, lane closure for maintenance works.