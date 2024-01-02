Horsham road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Horsham's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Horsham's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm January 2 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, Lane closure for cutting and planting works.

• A23, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 southbound, junction 11 to Handcross, Slip and lane closures for maintenance works.