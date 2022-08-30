Horsham road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm August 30 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey to Havant, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.