Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
1 hour ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
1 hour ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
1 hour ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
1 hour ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
2 hours ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight

Horsham road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Horsham's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:57 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Horsham's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

    A27, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

    A23, from 7.30pm April 13 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 10a to A23 Handcross junction, lane and slip road closures for surface works.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.