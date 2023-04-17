Horsham road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Horsham's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

• A23, from 7.30pm April 13 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 10a to A23 Handcross junction, lane and slip road closures for surface works.

