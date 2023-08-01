BREAKING
Horsham takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A Horsham takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 1st Aug 2023, 09:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Horsham takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Pizza Plus, a takeaway at Enterprise House, 80 Lambs Farm Road, Horsham West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on July 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Horsham's 48 takeaways with ratings, 31 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.