Horsham takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Horsham takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Horsham takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pizza Plus, a takeaway at Enterprise House, 80 Lambs Farm Road, Horsham West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on July 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham's 48 takeaways with ratings, 31 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.