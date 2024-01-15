Horsham takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Horsham takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Gregg's, a takeaway at Unit 2 Billingshurst Business Park, Stane Street, Billingshurst was given the maximum score after assessment on October 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham's 49 takeaways with ratings, 32 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.