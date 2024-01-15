BREAKING

Horsham takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A Horsham takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 15th Jan 2024, 09:43 GMT
Gregg's, a takeaway at Unit 2 Billingshurst Business Park, Stane Street, Billingshurst was given the maximum score after assessment on October 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Horsham's 49 takeaways with ratings, 32 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.