Horsham takeaway given new five-star food hygiene rating
A Horsham takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 24th May 2023, 12:17 BST
Horsham Tandoori, a takeaway at 42 East Street, Horsham was given the maximum score after assessment on May 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham's 49 takeaways with ratings, 30 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.