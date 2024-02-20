BREAKING

Horsham takeaway given new five-star food hygiene rating

A Horsham takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 20th Feb 2024, 10:10 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Capital Fish & Chips and Chinese, a takeaway at 15 Lintot Square, Fairbank Road Southwater, Horsham was given the maximum score after assessment on December 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Horsham's 50 takeaways with ratings, 33 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.