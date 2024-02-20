Horsham takeaway given new five-star food hygiene rating
A Horsham takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Horsham takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Capital Fish & Chips and Chinese, a takeaway at 15 Lintot Square, Fairbank Road Southwater, Horsham was given the maximum score after assessment on December 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham's 50 takeaways with ratings, 33 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.