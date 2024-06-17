James Field: Putting Horsham first in Parliament
Horsham would significantly benefit from representation by an MP within the governing party, and James Field, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Horsham, is committed to transforming the lives of Horsham residents through Labour’s comprehensive manifesto.
Initiatives focus on key areas such as healthcare, education, and economic growth, aiming to create a prosperous future for the community.
James Field, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Horsham, is committed to bringing the transformative policies in Labour’s manifesto directly to the people of Horsham.
“It’s evident that change is needed after 14 years of Conservative government. Horsham stands to benefit significantly from representation by an MP in the governing party,” James says. “That can only happen under a Labour government with a Labour MP representing them.”
An NHS Priority
James plans to work with NHS leaders to trial neighbourhood health centres, maximising existing resources to integrate general practice, dentistry, mental health support, and social care. In discussions with Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting,
He has championed Labour's plan to provide 700,000 emergency dental appointments, with 100,000 specifically for children. He is committed to ensuring that Horsham benefits from these initiatives. These efforts must come alongside far-reaching NHS reforms, including reintroducing the family doctor and enhancing the NHS App to make appointments more accessible.
Early Educational Needs
Drawing on his extensive experience in education, including his tenure as a Horsham headteacher, James aims to ensure every family in Horsham has access to quality nursery places for their children. With Labour’s aim of 3,000 new nursery schools, he wants to lay a strong foundation for lifelong learning and development in the community by addressing early childhood education needs.
Commitment to Growth and Public Services
Wealth creation and economic growth are central to Labour’s vision. Transforming job markets, infrastructure, and planning regimes will unlock billions in potential projects, driving substantial long-term growth and investment in public services. This includes tackling the housing crisis with Labour's plan to ensure that many new housing developments are affordable.
Local Issues Meet National Representation
However, having a Horsham voice in a national government goes both ways. Therefore, James is committed to using his role as a local MP to hold the Lib Dem District and Conservative majority County Councils accountable.
James Field wants to make every vote for Labour in Horsham a vote for a more robust local voice in Parliament. He is dedicated to advancing these practical, beneficial policies, ensuring all our communities in and around Horsham thrive in a more prosperous Britain.
