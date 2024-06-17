James Field: Putting Horsham first in Parliament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Horsham would significantly benefit from representation by an MP within the governing party, and James Field, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Horsham, is committed to transforming the lives of Horsham residents through Labour’s comprehensive manifesto.

Initiatives focus on key areas such as healthcare, education, and economic growth, aiming to create a prosperous future for the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Field, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Horsham, is committed to bringing the transformative policies in Labour’s manifesto directly to the people of Horsham.

James Field, Labour Candidate for Horsham.

“It’s evident that change is needed after 14 years of Conservative government. Horsham stands to benefit significantly from representation by an MP in the governing party,” James says. “That can only happen under a Labour government with a Labour MP representing them.”

An NHS Priority

James plans to work with NHS leaders to trial neighbourhood health centres, maximising existing resources to integrate general practice, dentistry, mental health support, and social care. In discussions with Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting,

He has championed Labour's plan to provide 700,000 emergency dental appointments, with 100,000 specifically for children. He is committed to ensuring that Horsham benefits from these initiatives. These efforts must come alongside far-reaching NHS reforms, including reintroducing the family doctor and enhancing the NHS App to make appointments more accessible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Field, Labour Candidate for Horsham, meeting residents.

Early Educational Needs

Drawing on his extensive experience in education, including his tenure as a Horsham headteacher, James aims to ensure every family in Horsham has access to quality nursery places for their children. With Labour’s aim of 3,000 new nursery schools, he wants to lay a strong foundation for lifelong learning and development in the community by addressing early childhood education needs.

Commitment to Growth and Public Services

Wealth creation and economic growth are central to Labour’s vision. Transforming job markets, infrastructure, and planning regimes will unlock billions in potential projects, driving substantial long-term growth and investment in public services. This includes tackling the housing crisis with Labour's plan to ensure that many new housing developments are affordable.

Local Issues Meet National Representation

However, having a Horsham voice in a national government goes both ways. Therefore, James is committed to using his role as a local MP to hold the Lib Dem District and Conservative majority County Councils accountable.