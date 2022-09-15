No more deaths recorded in Horsham
There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Horsham.
A total of 295 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 15 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from on September 8.
They were among 24,455 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Horsham.
A total of 165,806 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 15 (Thursday) – up from 165,369 last week.
The UK Covid dashboard is now being updated weekly on Thursdays.