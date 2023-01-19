Edit Account-Sign Out
No more deaths recorded in Horsham

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last two weeks in Horsham.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last two weeks in Horsham.

A total of 329 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 19 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from January 12.

They were among 26,359 deaths recorded across the South East.

    The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Horsham.

    A total of 179,176 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 19 (Thursday) – up from 178,133 a fortnight ago.