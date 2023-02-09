No more deaths recorded in Horsham

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Horsham.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 332 people had died in the area by January 26 – which was unchanged from on the week before.
They were among 26,696 deaths recorded across the South East.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before February 9 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 181,434 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 26.