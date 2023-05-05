No more deaths recorded in Horsham

Edit Account-Sign Out
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 5th May 2023, 09:10 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Horsham.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 347 people had died in the area by April 20 – which was unchanged from on the week before.

They were among 27,989 deaths recorded across the South East.

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 4 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 190,609 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 20.