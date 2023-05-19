Edit Account-Sign Out
No more deaths recorded in Horsham

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Horsham.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 19th May 2023, 10:30 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 348 people had died in the area by May 4 – which was unchanged from on the week before.

They were among 28,110 deaths recorded across the South East.

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 18 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 191,377 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 4.