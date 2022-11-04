Number of single people in Horsham has increased in the past decade as marriage rates fall

More than a quarter of people in Horsham were single as the number of marriage and civil partnerships dropped across the country in the past decade, new census figures show.

The area follows trends across England and Wales, where the rate of single people has increased since the last census in 2011.

The number of people considered single – never having been in a civil partnership or marriage – in Horsham when the census took place last year was 35,726, up from 27914 in 2011.

Of those aged 16 and older in Horsham, 29.6% were single – an increase on 26.2% in 2011.

The picture was similar across England and Wales last year, where 37.9% of people 16 and older were single, up from 34.6% in 2011.

And 52.5% of people in Horsham were married or in a civil partnership last year​ –​ down from 55.5% 10 years prior.

Data from the census shows 62,724 people were in opposite sex marriages last year, up from 59,076 in 2011.

An additional 343 were in same sex marriages in Horsham last year – they were illegal in 2011.

The figures also show 189 people were in same sex civil partnerships last year and 92 were in opposite sex civil partnerships. There were 220 people in civil partnerships 10 years prior, which were only allowed for same sex couples at the time.

There were 11,286 divorced people and 37 people with a dissolved civil partnership in Horsham last year, making up 9.4% of people aged 16 and over.

John Wroth-Smith, Census deputy director, said: "When looking a bit deeper, we can see that the proportion of people in a marriage or civil partnership has declined, which follows the long-term trend of declining marriages."

"Conversely, the number of people who were never married or in a civil partnership has increased by almost 3 million," Mr Wroth-Smith added.

