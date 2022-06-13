One more death recorded in Horsham

File photo dated 21/12/2021 of a nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. The Government has been told to "get a grip" of personal protective equipment (PPE) stocks and contracts, as it was disclosed more than half of suppliers who provided items through the VIP fast-track lane provided stock that was not suitable for use on the front line. Issue date: Wednesday March 30, 2022.

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Horsham.

A total of 279 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 13 (Monday) – up from 278 on Friday.

They were among 23,099 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Horsham.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

A total of 155,934 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 13 (Monday) – up from 155,877 on Friday.

The end of free tests in England means the reported number of coronavirus cases in the UK is likely to be an underestimate.