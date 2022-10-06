Edit Account-Sign Out
One more death recorded in Horsham

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Horsham.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 5:27 pm

A total of 296 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 6 (Thursday) – up from 295 on September 8.

They were among 24,632 deaths recorded across the South East.

    The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Horsham.

    A total of 167,176 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 6 (Thursday) – up from 166,623 last week.