One more death recorded in Horsham
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Horsham.
A total of 306 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 10 (Thursday) – up from 305 on the week before.
They were among 25,294 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Horsham.
A total of 171,680 deaths were recorded throughout England by November 10 (Thursday) – up from 170,881 last week.