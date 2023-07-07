One more death recorded in Horsham

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Horsham.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 352 people had died in the area by June 22 – up from 351 on the week before.
They were among 28,350 deaths recorded across the South East.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before July 6 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 193,016 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 22.