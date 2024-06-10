Political opinion: Horsham’s Liberal Democrats back new manifesto with NHS at the heart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This item has been submitted by the Liberal Democrats. The Liberal Democrats have launched their General Election manifesto and outlined a plan to save health and care services. The manifesto offers a bold and fully costed £9bn plan to tackle the health and care crisis.

The plan to save the country’s health services includes:

Giving everyone the right to see a GP within seven days, or within 24 hours if they urgently need to, with 8,000 more GPs to deliver on it.

Guaranteed access to an NHS dentist for everyone needing urgent and emergency care, ending DIY dentistry and ‘dental deserts’.

Boosting cancer survival rates with a guarantee to start treatment within 62 days from urgent referral.

John Milne with supporters in Horsham's Carfax

The Liberal Democrat manifesto also includes a plan to overhaul the water industry and tackle sewage pollution, a dedicated mental health professional in every primary and secondary school, and a return to community policing including a new Burglary Response Guarantee to tackle unsolved crimes.

Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Horsham, John Milne, said: “Families and pensioners across Horsham are fed up with being taken for granted by the Conservative Party.

“Every vote for the Liberal Democrats at this election is a vote to elect a strong local champion who will fight every day for our NHS and carers, and a return to proper community policing. The Liberal Democrats have a plan to make our community a better place.