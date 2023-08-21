BREAKING
Road closures: one for Horsham drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Horsham will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Aug 2023, 14:43 BST
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

A27, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fontwell East to Ashcombe roundabout, lane closure for inspections.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.