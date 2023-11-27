Road closures: one for Horsham drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Horsham will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• A23, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 10 to A23 Handcross junction, carriageway, slip road and lane closures for survey works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.