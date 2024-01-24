BREAKING

Road closures: one for Horsham drivers over the next fortnight

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jan 2024, 12:23 GMT
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

    A23, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pease Pottage to Handcross, lane closure for maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.