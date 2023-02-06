Road closures: one for Horsham drivers this week

Drivers in and around Horsham will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm January 19 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.