Road closures: three for Horsham drivers this week

Drivers in and around Horsham will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm August 30 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey to Havant, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.