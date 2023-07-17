NationalWorldTV
Road closures: two for Horsham drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Horsham will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:18 BST
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A27, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

    And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, Lane closure for cutting and planting works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.