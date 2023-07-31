Road closures: two for Horsham drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Horsham will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, Lane closure for cutting and planting works.

• A27, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Havant to Beddingham, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.