Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust cares for 35 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 35 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 24 was down from 51 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 55% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 77.
Across England there were 4,639 people in hospital with Covid as of May 24, with 142 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 59% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 49%.
The figures also show that 20 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to May 22. This was the same number as in the previous seven days.