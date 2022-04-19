Three more deaths recorded in Horsham

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest five-day period in Horsham.

The dashboard shows 266 people had died in the area by April 19 (Tuesday) – up from 263 on Thursday, the last working day before the Easter bank holiday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were among 22,119 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Horsham.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported today are likely to lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the bank holiday.