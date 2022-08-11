Three more deaths recorded in Horsham

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Horsham.

A total of 291 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 10 (Wednesday) – up from 288 a week previously.

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were among 24,037 deaths recorded across the South East.

Most Popular

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Horsham.