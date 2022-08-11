Three more deaths recorded in Horsham

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Horsham.
A total of 291 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 10 (Wednesday) – up from 288 a week previously.
They were among 24,037 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Horsham.
A total of 162,550 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 10 (Wednesday) – up from 161,560 last week.