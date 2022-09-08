Two more deaths recorded in Horsham
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last eight days in Horsham.
A total of 295 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 8 (Thursday) – up from 293 August 31.
They were among 24,375 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Horsham.
A total of 165,369 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 8 (Thursday) – up from 164,264 eight days previous.
The UK Covid dashboard is now being updated weekly on Thursdays.