Two more deaths recorded in Horsham

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Horsham.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 337 people had died in the area by February 23 – up from 335 on the week before.
They were among 27,106 deaths recorded across the South East.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 9 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 184,317 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 23.