Limited tickets remain for Three Friday Nights presented by Degen Distillery at Goodwood Racecourse

Limited tickets remain for Three Friday Nights presented by Degen Distilleryat Goodwood Racecourse, with 30% of tickets remaining with one month still left to go. This series of unforgettable events seamlessly combine horseracing, music and dancing throughout June 2024.

The announcement follows the rapid sell-out of tickets for Craig David's TS5 at Three Friday Nights on 7th June, with local demand exceeding expectations well ahead of the event. Limited tickets are now available to witness fashionista-turned-DJ, Gok Wan – who has become a firm favourite behind the decks – on 14th June. Known for infusing his sets with soulful, uplifting house music, Gok consistently ignites packed dancefloors at some of the world's most renowned venues.

Closing the series on 21st June is DJ and producer, Dimitri from Paris, whose musical influences harken back to the funky and disco sounds of the 70s, shaping today's house music landscape. Dimitri's performances are celebrated for their empathy and unpredictability, making him a standout figure in the club scene.

In addition to the stellar line-up, Goodwood Racecourse unveils exciting new event features

Mesmerising fire performers will roam the racecourse, enchanting audiences with dazzling displays.

Local favourite Crudo, based in Worthing, will tantalise tastebuds with their Mexican street food delights, including tip-top tacos and flavourful salsas, served in the Double Trigger restaurant.

Coffee aficionados can enjoy a caffeine fix from Chichester-based Cast Iron, serving up freshly brewed coffee and refreshing iced lattes.

Ensuring safety, local drugs sniffer dogs will be on-site to maintain a safe and enjoyable environment for all attendees.

James Crespi, Racecourse Director at Goodwood Racecourse, said: "As the excitement builds for Three Friday Nights at Goodwood Racecourse, we're thrilled to see such overwhelming anticipation from our guests. The sell-out success of Craig David's TS5 performance underscores the incredible demand for high-energy entertainment fused with world-class horseracing.

"With limited tickets remaining, we're looking forward to welcoming attendees to experience the electrifying sets from Gok Wan and Dimitri from Paris, alongside an array of new event features guaranteed to elevate the evening. From mesmerising fire performances to tantalising street food options and refreshing coffee delights, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

“We're committed to providing a safe and unforgettable experience for all racegoers, and we can't wait to see you on the dancefloor!"

Gordon Enclosure tickets start at £40.00 and Richmond Enclosure at £50.00. Please visit www.goodwood.com/horseracing/three-friday-nights or call the ticket office on 01243 755055 (open Monday – Friday, 09:30hrs - 16:00hrs).

CORE EVENT DETAILS:

ADDRESS: Goodwood Racecourse, Chichester, West Sussex, PO18 0PS

ACTS: Gok Wan – 14 and Dimitri from Paris – 21 June 2024

GATES: 16:00hrs