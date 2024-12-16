Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society has unveiled their brilliant new pantomime, The Elves and The Shoemaker - this is how you can obtain tickets

Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society (LMCS) celebrated their triumphant return to the Windmill Theatre in Littlehampton this summer, with not one, but two fantastic shows, Home Again and The Wedding Singer. The Windmill has been refurbished after a devastating fire that burnt down the adjoining pub in August 2023, just one day into the society’s acclaimed production of The Wedding Singer, forcing them to close after just one performance and to cancel their panto mid rehearsals.

However, they are now back with their new panto. It was a labour of love for Janet taking her ten years to write. Marie Ball, who plays the villainous fairy Magnificent, feels that this is the funniest panto she has ever been in and is constantly laughing out loud at rehearsals, so is certain you as an audience are in for a treat!

Kelly Manchée, who is playing Charlie the Shoemaker, is very excited to be part of this story as it was one of her favourite as a child and is thrilled to be back onstage after a spell of directing.

There are three talented children playing the three elves, one of whom is Olivia Jacobs, aged nine, who is in her very first panto. She has said: “I love how everyone is so understanding and kind to each other at panto. I am loving making memories with all the cast. I really like playing Fred because he is so cheeky and fun but also quite bossy.”

Janet and her Co-Director Amelia Buckthorpe are delighted to be finally bringing this show to life, alongside their talented Musical Director, Richard Fitt, and an amazing cast. This is sure to be a hit with local audiences, so get your tickets quickly, before they run out!

The Elves and the Shoemaker runs from 16th-19th January 2025 at The Windmill Theatre, Littlehampton. Evening Performances Thurs- Sat at 7.30pm, Sat matinee 2.30, Sun performances 12.30pm and 5.30pm. Tickets £16, concessions £14 (party rates available)

To book please visit: TicketSource - Discover Great Events & Things To Do Near You

1 . The Elves and The Shoemaker Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society in great form Photo: Trevor Whittle

2 . The Elves and The Shoemaker Colourful costumes make the show even more vibrant Photo: Trevor Whittle

3 . The Elves and The Shoemaker Lots of fun for cast and audience alike Photo: Trevor Whittle